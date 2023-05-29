Fire erupts UC Berkeley University Village housing complex

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

BERKELEY -- A fire erupted late Monday morning at the UC Berkeley University Village housing complex, forcing residents to flee from four buildings and triggering a major response from Berkeley firefighters.

The UC Berkeley WarnMe system sent out a warning at 11:35 a.m.

"Fire reported at University Village Albany 755 Ohlone Ave BLDG 104 105 106 107. Continue to stay out of the area," an updated warning read.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Developing story, will be updated