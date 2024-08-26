Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Fire crews rescue resident from apartment fire in San Francisco SoMa

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 8/26/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 8/26/24 09:51

Crews rescued a San Francisco resident from an apartment fire early Monday morning in the city's South of Market neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Around 4:45 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 1000 block of Folsom Street and rescued an occupant from a window to a nearby building.

Crews said that due to a sprinkler, the fire was curbed to one room and failed to spread.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.