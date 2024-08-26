Fire crews rescue resident from apartment fire in San Francisco SoMa

Crews rescued a San Francisco resident from an apartment fire early Monday morning in the city's South of Market neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Around 4:45 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 1000 block of Folsom Street and rescued an occupant from a window to a nearby building.

Crews said that due to a sprinkler, the fire was curbed to one room and failed to spread.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

