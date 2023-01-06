Watch CBS News
Fire crews rescue one, search for second person at Antioch canal

ANTIOCH -- Contra Costa Fire rescue crews pulled one person from a canal in Antioch and were searching for a second Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Twitter account first posted about the rescue shortly after 2:30 p.m., asking people to avoid the area of Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria Drive in Antioch.

A follow-up post indicated that one person had been pulled from the canal there and was receiving treatment. They were expected to be released at the scene

First responders were searching for a second person with rescue boat 281 and assistance from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's office helicopter. That search was still ongoing as of 3:45 p.m. with the search extending towards the west, authorities said. 

First published on January 6, 2023 / 3:59 PM

