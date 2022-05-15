Brush fire near Altamont Pass in Livermore burns 132 acres

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a brush fire near Interstate 580 as it runs through the Altamont Pass in Livermore Sunday, authorities said.

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted at 2:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon that Cal Fire units as well as Alameda County Fire and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department had responded to a vegetation fire that was initially reported as approximately 25 acres in size near eastbound I-580 and N. Flynn Road.

#flynninc Firefighters from CAL FIRE #alamedacofire and #livermorepleaseatonfire are at scene of a vegetation fire approximately 25 acres in size. The incident is located near E/B 580 and N. Flynn Road. pic.twitter.com/4kWQPsGkrh — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 15, 2022

The fire -- called the Flynn Incident by Cal Fire -- led to the closure of two lanes of westbound I-580 as well as the N. Flynn Road on-ramp and Altamont Pass Road.

#KCBSTraffic #AltamontPass A brush fire on the Hillside of #I580 WEST at N. Flynn road has the two right lanes CLOSED. The N. Flynn road ONRAMP to #i580 west is CLOSED and the Altamont Pass road is CLOSED in BOTH directions at Greenville road. #TrafficAlert — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) May 15, 2022

Shortly before 3 p.m., authorities reported that forward progress was stopped and crews were mopping up in the area. The fire grew to about 132 acres, Cal Fire said.

#flynninc Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire at E/B580 and N. Flynn Road at approximately 132 acres. Please use caution while traveling through the area.@AlamedaCoFire @livermorepleas1 pic.twitter.com/H7NWRvYkMy — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 15, 2022

The fire happened amid high temperatures in the second day of a mini heat wave the East Bay. Temperatures in the area were 80 degrees.