Brush fire near Altamont Pass in Livermore burns 132 acres
LIVERMORE -- Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a brush fire near Interstate 580 as it runs through the Altamont Pass in Livermore Sunday, authorities said.
The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted at 2:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon that Cal Fire units as well as Alameda County Fire and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department had responded to a vegetation fire that was initially reported as approximately 25 acres in size near eastbound I-580 and N. Flynn Road.
The fire -- called the Flynn Incident by Cal Fire -- led to the closure of two lanes of westbound I-580 as well as the N. Flynn Road on-ramp and Altamont Pass Road.
Shortly before 3 p.m., authorities reported that forward progress was stopped and crews were mopping up in the area. The fire grew to about 132 acres, Cal Fire said.
The fire happened amid high temperatures in the second day of a mini heat wave the East Bay. Temperatures in the area were 80 degrees.
