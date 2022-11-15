Fire crews attack wildfire near Lower Lake

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.

#LittleFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Little High Valley Rd. and Henderson Ranch Rd. by Lower Lake in Lake County. If traveling in the area, please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/WoSWuf9zmC — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) November 15, 2022

The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.

This story will be updated. Check back for new details.