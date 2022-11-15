Watch CBS News
Fire crews attack wildfire near Lower Lake

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near  Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.

The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.

This story will be updated. Check back for new details.

