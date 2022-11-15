Fire crews attack wildfire near Lower Lake
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.
Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.
The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.
This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
