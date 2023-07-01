Fire burns home in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews in San Francisco successfully contained a residential fire in the city's Inner Richmond neighborhood Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of 4th Avenue at approximately 10:16 a.m. Saturday.
The kitchen fire was contained by 10:44 a.m. with no injuries reported. No one was displaced, according to fire officials.
