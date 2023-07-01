Watch CBS News
Fire burns home in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews in San Francisco successfully contained a residential fire in the city's Inner Richmond neighborhood Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of 4th Avenue at approximately 10:16 a.m. Saturday.

The kitchen fire was contained by 10:44 a.m. with no injuries reported. No one was displaced, according to fire officials.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 11:46 AM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

