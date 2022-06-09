Fire breaks out along Marsh Creek Road near Brentwood

BRENTWOOD – Firefighters have responded to a brush fire that broke out near Brentwood in Eastern Contra Costa County on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire announced the fire broke out in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard. The fire was initially reported as 15 acres, but had grown to 75 acres in size as of about 3:10 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Chopper 5 over a fire that broke out along Marsh Creek Road near Brentwood on June 9, 2022. CBS

Cal Fire has urged drivers in the area to use extreme caution as many fire vehicles have responded to the incident.

The fire has led to the closure of Vasco Road between Camino Diablo and Marsh Creek Road. It was not immediately known when the road would reopen.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

More details to come.