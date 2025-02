San Jose fire crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning, which displaced seven residents.

The fire happened around 5:12 a.m. at a two-story, single-family home on the 600 block of Woodland Terrace.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 5:42 a.m.

The fire department said seven adults were displaced, and a cat was killed in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.