Fire at San Francisco church prompts shelter-in-place order in Lower Pacific Heights

A fire at a San Francisco church on Monday led to a large fire crew response and a shelter-in-place order, the fire department said.

Just before 2 p.m., the department said crews responded to a multi-story church at the intersection of California and Broderick for a one-alarm fire. The fire was then raised to two-alarm about 20 minutes later.

A shelter-in-place order was then issued for the 2800 block of California Street and was extended around 4:10 p.m. to include the 2600, 2700, and 2800 blocks of California Street; and the 2000 and 2100 blocks of Divisadero Street. The San Francisco Department of Emergency said the fire was causing poor air quality in the area and advised residents to close all windows and doors, turn off air conditioning and ventilation systems that bring in outside air.

UPDATE: Two-Alarm Church Fire in California at Broderick- A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the 2800 block of California Street.



The San Francisco Fire Department is actively working to extinguish a two-alarm structure fire at a church located at California and… https://t.co/jPwuBZVkg6 pic.twitter.com/m88kgxZsFg — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 29, 2026

PG&E said they had shut off power in the surrounding area as a precaution.