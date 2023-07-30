Fire at Antioch triplex displaces 3 residents, Contra Costa Fire says

ANTIOCHI — A fire at a triplex on Sunday in Antioch injured one person, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Crews first received a call around 11:46 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they treated one person and helped them out of the home. According to officials, that resident had a prior medical issue.

Contra Costa Fire said two adults and a juvenile were displaced because of the fire.

The fire was under control around 12:05 p.m.