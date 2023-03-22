Fight near Oakland middle school may have involved multiple individuals with firearms

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Wednesday are investigating a fight on the same block as Elmhurst Middle School that witnesses said may have involved people with firearms, authorities said.

While details in the incident were not available, the Oakland Police Department confirmed that officers were investigating a report of a physical altercation Wednesday on the 1800 block of 98th Avenue, the same block where Elmhurst Middle School is located.

The report came in just before 1:30 p.m., police said. Arriving officers learned that several individuals were involved in a physical altercation at the location. Witnesses told police that some of the involved individuals appeared to be armed with firearms.

Police did not indicate the age of the individuals involved or say that the incident happened on school grounds. Authorities said all the individuals involved in the fight fled the scene prior to the arrival of OPD officers.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510)238-3728.