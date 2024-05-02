Fight at UC Berkeley pro-Palestinian encampment leaves several people injured

Violence broke out Wednesday evening at an encampment at Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus after days of peaceful assembly in response to the Israel-Hamas war, a contrast to arrests and turmoil at other American schools.

According to UC Berkeley police, just before 7 p.m., a physical altercation occurred between two opposing groups. One group attempted to take a flag of the other, resulting in injuries to at least two people. Medical personnel were called to the scene.

UC police also said additional injuries have been reported.

The outbreak of violence came the day after counter-protesters attacked the tent encampment on the UCLA campus.

The Berkeley student camp-in was called by a coalition of groups, including the Black Student Union, the Jewish Voice for Peace at UC Berkeley and the Indigenous Graduate Student Association.

There have been additional protest encampments and building occupations at Stanford and Cal Poly Humboldt that started last week as well as more recent protests developing on Monday at San Francisco State, Sonoma State and Sac State.

The encampment and building occupations at Columbia and UCLA have been cleared by police in riot gear over the past two evenings. Over 130 people were arrested at UCLA, the California Highway Patrol said early Thursday morning.

The UC Berkeley campus became a place of occupation last week when Cal students protesting the bloodshed in Gaza created the encampment in solidarity with the large occupation happening at Columbia University and other demonstrations at campuses across the country.

In an online statement, they are demanding: "an immediate end to the Zionist colonization of Arab lands, including the genocidal siege of Gaza; full freedom and equality for Palestinians, from the river to the sea; and the right of return for Palestinian refugees to their homes and properties."

They are also asking UC to boycott, divest and sanction "from all companies profiting from the colonization of Palestine."