San Francisco Mayor Lurie to sign fentanyl state of emergency ordinance

San Francisco is ramping up its efforts to battle a deadly fentanyl crisis with the city's new mayor declaring a state of emergency because of the drug's impact.

Mayor Daniel Lurie will sign an ordinance on Wednesday afternoon declaring a fentanyl state of emergency to address the crisis after the city's Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance Tuesday evening.

The declaration comes a week after the supervisors voted to give Lurie greater flexibility to expedite the city's response to a fentanyl crisis. The vote allows the Mayor's Office to eliminate competitive bidding requirements for some contracts, solicit private donations to quickly add 1,500 shelter beds, and hire more public safety and behavioral health specialists.

The scourge of fentanyl turned some San Francisco streets into open-air drug dens and homeless encampments, along with causing a record-high 810 overdose deaths in 2023. Of those deaths, 653 were from fentanyl.

Last year, the number of overdose deaths in the city dropped 2% to 633, according to data from the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

The city's former health director credited the drop to credited the decline in overdose deaths to reducing barriers to treatment and increasing access to medications, including naloxone which reverses overdoses by fentanyl and other opioids.