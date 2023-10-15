Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Fatal solo-vehicle crash brings down power lines on Hwy 29 near St. Helena

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

ST HELENA -- At least one person is dead after a vehicle slammed into a pole and downed power lines along Highway 29 near St. Helena in Napa County early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 12:46 a.m. Sunday on state Route 29, just north of Ehlers Lane outside St. Helena. First responders found it difficult to access the victim due to the downed power lines, the CHP said quoting firefighters at the scene.

Authorities have yet to release information about the crash victim.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 8:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.