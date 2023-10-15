Fatal solo-vehicle crash brings down power lines on Hwy 29 near St. Helena

ST HELENA -- At least one person is dead after a vehicle slammed into a pole and downed power lines along Highway 29 near St. Helena in Napa County early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 12:46 a.m. Sunday on state Route 29, just north of Ehlers Lane outside St. Helena. First responders found it difficult to access the victim due to the downed power lines, the CHP said quoting firefighters at the scene.

Authorities have yet to release information about the crash victim.