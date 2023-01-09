Watch CBS News
Crime

Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. 

Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. 

The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. 

The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. 

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

