Bicyclist killed after hit-and-run crash involving 2 vehicles in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision involving two vehicles in San Jose early Sunday morning, police said.

The crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Senter Road and Story Road. San Jose police said a sedan of unknown make and year was heading north on Senter Road in the number three lane when it hit a man riding a bicycle who was also heading north in the number three lane.

The driver of the sedan fled after the collision, and the bicyclist was down in the roadway when he was hit by a 2012 GMC sports utility vehicle also going northbound in the number three lane of Senter Road.

Police said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.

The man driving the SUV remained at the location and cooperated with officers, police said.

The driver and vehicle involved in the first collision were not located or identified and the investigation was ongoing. Police urged anyone with information about the collision to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

It was the city's 52nd fatal traffic collision and the 54th traffic death of 2022.