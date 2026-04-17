Multi-vehicle crash in San Jose leaves one person dead in Little Saigon area

A multi-vehicle crash in San Jose has left one person dead and closed roadways in the city's Little Saigon area, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Story Road just before noon.

The occupant of one vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. There was no immediate word on other injuries.

A view above Lucretia Avenue and Story Road in San Jose following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, April 17, 2026. KPIX

Several road closures will be in place in the area of the Vietnam Town shopping mall for several hours during the crash investigation, and police urged people to avoid the area.

Police said Story Road was blocked off in both directions from McLaughlin Avenue to Roberts Avenue.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.