Speeding motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig on Highway 580 in Livermore
A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a big rig blocked morning commute traffic on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore Thursday.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 5:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 580 at North Livermore Avenue. CHP spokesman Officer Tyler Hahn said a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed between 80 and 100 mph and cutting in between vehicles before being run over by the big rig.
"At some point, the motorcycle rider either hit a big rig and went down, clipped another vehicle and went down, and potentially got run over by a different truck and tractor combination," said Hahn.
Hahn said the motorcyclist was a man in his 40s.
As of 7 a.m. four westbound lanes were closed, with only the far left lane open. Westbound commute traffic on 580 appeared to be backed up to Tracy and Highway 205.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.