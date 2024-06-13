Watch CBS News
Speeding motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig on Highway 580 in Livermore

By Carlos Castañeda

A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a big rig blocked morning commute traffic on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at about 5:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 580 at North Livermore Avenue. CHP spokesman Officer Tyler Hahn said a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed between 80 and 100 mph and cutting in between vehicles before being run over by the big rig. 

"At some point, the motorcycle rider either hit a big rig and went down, clipped another vehicle and went down, and potentially got run over by a different truck and tractor combination," said Hahn.

Hahn said the motorcyclist was a man in his 40s.

As of 7 a.m. four westbound lanes were closed, with only the far left lane open. Westbound commute traffic on 580 appeared to be backed up to Tracy and Highway 205.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 6:40 AM PDT

