Fatal crash in Bay Point shuts down eastbound Hwy 4 overnight

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

BAY POINT -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal collision in Contra Costa County late Saturday that shut down eastbound state Highway 4 near Bailey Road for hours.

The wreck between two vehicles was reported to CHP at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday. 

Eastbound traffic on state Highway 4 was diverted onto Bailey Road. The highway did not reopen until 3 a.m.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

