Fatal crash in Bay Point shuts down eastbound Hwy 4 overnight
BAY POINT -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal collision in Contra Costa County late Saturday that shut down eastbound state Highway 4 near Bailey Road for hours.
The wreck between two vehicles was reported to CHP at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday.
Eastbound traffic on state Highway 4 was diverted onto Bailey Road. The highway did not reopen until 3 a.m.
