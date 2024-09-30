Early morning crash along Highway 680 in Solano County kills 1

A crash on Interstate Highway 680 in Solano County killed at least one person early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened along the southbound lanes of Highway 680 at about 3:30 a.m. near Marshview Road just south of the unincorporated community of Cordelia.

The CHP said officers arrived at the scene to find an overturned vehicle and confirmed at least one victim was killed. No information about the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

The crash closed the No. 2 lane of the highway for several hours while CHP officers processed the scene. Both lanes of the highway were opened by 6:40 a.m.