Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Early morning crash along Highway 680 in Solano County kills 1

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A crash on Interstate Highway 680 in Solano County killed at least one person early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened along the southbound lanes of Highway 680 at about 3:30 a.m. near Marshview Road just south of the unincorporated community of Cordelia.

The CHP said officers arrived at the scene to find an overturned vehicle and confirmed at least one victim was killed. No information about the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

The crash closed the No. 2 lane of the highway for several hours while CHP officers processed the scene. Both lanes of the highway were opened by 6:40 a.m.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.