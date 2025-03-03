At least 1 killed in collision on El Camino Real in Millbrae

At least one person was killed in a crash on El Camino Real in Millbrae, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning.

The fatal collision happened on the northbound lanes of El Camino Real / State Route 82 between Park Boulevard and Santa Inez Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said on social media at 7:24 a.m.

Authorities later confirmed that the collision involved a semi-truck and a motorcycle. Arriving officers found that the motorcyclist, an adult male, suffered serious injuries in the crash. Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the motorcyclist to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, but authorities said he succumbed to his injuries.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will notify the next of kin and identify the crash victim, the sheriff's office said.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office accident investigation team has taken the lead on the incident, authorities said. The driver of the semi-truck, an adult male, remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies.

Northbound El Camino Real was shut down from Park Blvd. to Santa Inez Ave. for nearly four hours while deputies investigated the crash, but the roadway reopened as of shortly before 10 a.m.

The investigation into the deadly collision is ongoing.