Fast-moving French Fire in Mariposa County triggers mandatory evacuations

Authorities in Mariposa County have issued mandatory evacuation orders on a number of streets and a shelter-in-place order at a hospital after a wildfire broke out early Thursday evening.

French Fire in Mariposa County PG&E Wildfire Camera

The Mariposa County Sheriff first posted on social media about the so-called French Fire at around 6:30 p.m. Residents who live on the following roads have been order to evacuate as of 8:15 p.m.

Hospital Rd. -- From Silver Creek to the end (up the mountain)

Grosjean Rd.

Alta Vista Rd.

Avoca Vale

Old Hwy North from 140 to Wild Peach including Wild Peach both sides of the roadway

Slaughterhouse Rd.

Williams Rd.

Campbell Rd.

Pine St.

Dexter View

Deputies are in the areas making door-to-door notifications. People at the John C. Fremont Hospital at 5189 Hospital Rd. in the town of Mariposa have been ordered to shelter-in-place because of the fire. An evacuation map showing the zones affected can be found online.

"If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave do not wait to be told to evacuate," the most recent post read.

At 8:45 p.m., Cal Fire's Madera-Mariposa-Merced unit confirmed that the French Fire was 400 acres and 0% contained. So far there is no word on what the response from Cal Fire and local fire crews has been.

Additionally, Highway 140 is closed between Smith Rd. to West Whitlock. There are multiple other road closures.

Authorities have set up a temporary evacuation point at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Rd. in Mariposa.

Residents are advised to stay out of the fire area. Multiple Road Closures in and around the fire area.

