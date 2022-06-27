Fast-moving brush fire burning west of Petaluma in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY -- Ground and air response is being requested for a reportedly fast-moving brush fire burning Monday afternoon in Sonoma County west of Petaluma, authorities said.

The incident, named the Roblar Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 near the intersection of Roblar Road and Valley Ford Road in the town of Bloomfield.

Roblar Fire burning in Sonoma County PG&E

According to initial reports, the fire was already 15-20 acre and is being driven by winds in the area.

The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account confirmed that its units were at the location and the fire was at approximately 30 acres and 0% contained by around 3:30 p.m.

#RoblerFire CAL FIRE LNU at scene of Robler Incident. 30 acres, 0% contained. Full response enroute. — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 27, 2022

Ground fire crews are at the scene with additional Cal Fire air support from tankers and a helicopter being requested.

There were reports of smoke from the fire impacting air quality in the region, with the Santa Rosa police dispatch center receiving hundreds of 911 calls reporting smoke, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Smoke in Santa Rosa from the fire on Roblar Road in southeast Sonoma County. No fire in or around Santa Rosa at this time. @SantaRosaPolice dispatch center has received 100s of 911 calls regarding the smell of smoke. #RoblarFire — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) June 27, 2022

There were additional reports that structures were being threatened in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.