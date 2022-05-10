Fans confident after Warriors win game 4 over Memphis despite drama

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The Warriors Memphis playoff series has had enough storylines to last an entire postseason, from aggressive play on the court, to head coach Steve Kerr testing positive for COVID.

The Grizzlies are known to be the most physical team in the NBA but Monday night, fans were tired of hearing about flagrant fouls. They came to see good basketball.

Some say it's been physical, others say this series between the Warriors and Grizzlies has been downright nasty.

"Everybody is sick and tired of hearing about that," said Warriors fan Jaclyn Brode. "It's taken the focus away from two good basketball teams."

"Pressure makes diamonds. There's been a lot of different things that's gone on in this series but we're built for this," added fan Sean Nakabayashi.

Tabitha John displayed confidence.

"Everybody is emotional right now but we know who's going to come out on top," she said.

Monday night, Golden State fans cheered on their team to a 3-1 series lead though the Warriors got off to a slow start. They knew in the end the Dubs would come up with the win.

With the win, the Grizzlies' season is on the verge of being over. Memphis fans say if it's not their year, it will be soon.

"We have championship DNA too," said Grizzlies fan Erin Johnson. "It's coming it's coming."