Family of mother and daughter injured in San Francisco Fleet Week parachute accident release video

New video was released Wednesday of the incident during San Francisco's Fleet Week festivities when a Navy parachutist landed on a teenage spectator, injuring her and her mother.

The video was made available by the family's attorney along with a press release providing an update on the injuries suffered by the two women. The incident happened at Marina Green in San Francisco on the afternoon Sunday, Oct. 14, when the Navy Leap Frog Team parachutist missed the landing zone during a jump, striking and seriously injuring 17-year-old Millicent "Mia" DeGuzman and her mother, Jhoanna.

The first-person cellphone video was taken by the teen seconds before the parachutist landed on her, revealing the confusion leading up to the collision. In the clip, the parachutist can be seen motioning with his arms for people on the ground to get out of the way as he rapidly descends. The video suddenly turns towards the ground as the parachutist strikes her as grunts are heard from several people upon his impact.

The parachutist is also heard asking "Are you OK?" after he lands on the girl, knocking her down.

The teen was transported to the hospital, where she was treated for two fractures to her pelvis. The broken bones required surgery in which large screws were inserted to hold her damaged pelvis together. Her mother Jhoanna suffered a concussion and bruising.

"This was my first airshow and I had no idea I was in danger," Mia DeGuzman is quoted as saying in the release. "I immigrated to the United States just two days before the show and was so excited to explore the city with my family. Now I can't move without their help and doctors say I may never be able to do the things I once could. Beyond the physical pain, the emotional trauma is overwhelming—what was supposed to be a joyful start to a new life here has turned into a nightmare I relive every day."

While the release did not say whether the DeGuzman family was going to file a lawsuit over the incident, their attorney Tanya Gomerman was also quoted in the release.

"There is no doubt that this is not what this parachutist or the Navy wanted to happen, but regrettably a young woman was injured and was left with a mountain of medical bills," said Gomerman. "She faces a long, difficult recovery and is unable to handle even the most basic tasks without support from her family. It's a tragic incident that raises questions about safety protocols and accountability at events involving such high-risk displays."

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the U.S. Navy for response and has not yet heard back.