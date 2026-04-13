Family of missing Oakland woman offers $10,000 reward for information leading to her return

The family of missing Oakland resident Amy Hillyard is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her safe return home.

Hillyard, a mother of two and owner of Farley's coffee shops in Oakland and San Francisco, has been missing since March 25 and was last seen around 2 p.m. near the 500 block of Radnor Road.

"We truly believe someone out there has seen Amy, may know where she is, or has information that could help bring her home. Despite the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers over the past two weeks, we are still searching for answers. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continues to follow up on leads, and we hope this reward encourages anyone with information to come forward. If you know anything, no matter how small it may seem, please contact the OPD's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641. Your information could make all the difference in bringing Amy home," said Chris Hillyard, her husband.

Amy Hillyard is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has blonde hair, with hazel eyes. She is considered at risk due to medical conditions.