Family of Blake Mohs finds closure as defendants who shot Home Depot security guard sentenced

It was an emotional day for the Mohs family Thursday as they came to court for the sentencing of the two people who pleaded no contest in the murder of the Home Depot security guard who was shot on the job last year.

Mohs died after confronting a shoplifter at a Home Depot in Pleasanton in April of 2023. Blake's brother, father and mother all read statements during the sentencing.

Our camera was not allowed in the courtroom, but Blake's mother Lorie spoke with us afterwards.

"Even though it's only been 415 days since our son was taken from us, it's been a long journey," said Blake's mother Lorie Mohs.

With her family by her side, she addressed the media for a final time, sharing her thoughts on the formal sentencing of the two people who pleaded no contest in her son death.

"At the very onset of our son's death, we knew by faith that we would choose to do a plea deal versus going to jury trial," said Mohs.

33-year-old Benicia Knapps was sentenced to 19 years to life for Blake's murder, while 32-year-old David Guillory was sentenced to 7 years 4 months for being an accessory.

During the sentencing Lorie, Blake's father Eric and his brother Matthew all read victim impact statements.

During hers, Lorie made a point to say Blake would have wanted her to offer forgiveness the people who took her son's life.

"I know that she could have spent life, forever in jail. But what is that making of me then, if that's what I want. I want this grace to ripple in their lives like Blake has done for us and I want them to make much of this opportunity. This is their chance where grace is extended will grace be given? I don't know. That's their decision to make," said Mohs.

Gloria Benson-Powdrill is David Guillory's grandmother. She told us she was thankful for the Mohs response.

"I just wanted to say, I understand because I lost a son also and you know I really hate that this happened but it did. You know, and she forgave them you know which is good," said Benson-Powdrill.

Lorie says now her plan is to do what she can to continue Blake's memory. Her goal is to help her family and all other families of victims of crime honor their loved ones by erecting a heart-shaped victims memorial hopefully right here near the courthouse.

"And what it's going to look like victims of violent crimes, it's going to look like paper mache. That's my goal. With their names and their sunrise and sunset dates. We don't say birth and death because that's too much," said Mohs.

Lorie says she's done the research and will have to raise tens of thousands of dollars to get that victim memorial, but she says that's something she thinks she can do.

She says now that the case is over, she's going to spend all of her time focusing on Blake's legacy and helping other families that find themselves in similar situations.