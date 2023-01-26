Family files suit over Oakland police pursuit that led to deadly crash that killed relative

OAKLAND – An East Bay family is suing the Oakland Police Department for a so- called "ghost pursuit" they say led to a fatal collision last year that killed one of their relatives who was an innocent bystander.

The family's attorneys announced the lawsuit Thursday and released video of the incident that happened late last June.

Victim killed in crash after Oakland police pursuit, Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai. CBS

The family claims officers chased a car that was involved in a sideshow at high speed along International Boulevard without engaging the patrol vehicle's lights or sirens, which is against department policy.

The Nissan that police were chasing smashed into a row of cars near 54th Avenue, crushing and killing 27-year-old Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai who was standing near a food truck.

His mother Lavina was also seriously hurt, suffering a broken back. Three other people were also injured.

Back in late June when the fatal crash happened, Oakland police confirmed that they were investigating the incident. The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave in connection with the case.

"These two Oakland police officers caved into their egos; to their thirst of action; to their thirst to bring someone in – a low-level traffic offender – into their custody," said attorney Adante Porter.

The federal civil rights lawsuit says Oakland Police Department policy forbids pursuits for non-violent crimes.

The suit alleges that officers tried to get around that by not turning on their emergency lights, which would have turned on the vehicle's dashboard camera automatically.