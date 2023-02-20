Fairfield suspects arrested for allegedly robbing same retail business twice

FAIRFIELD -- Two Fairfield men were in custody in connection with a pair of armed robberies targeting the same retail store.

Fairfield police said 27-year-old Javion Artrez Holmes and 28-year-old Anthony Andrew Muzio, Jr. have been booked into Solano County Jail and charged with related offenses, including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at a retail store in the 1300 block of Gateway Boulevard on January 24 at around 9:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled, but witnesses were able to describe the man, who they said grabbed and threatened to shoot an employee, while demanding money from the cashiers.

Witnesses believed the man, who fled on foot after obtaining cash, may have been the same suspect from a previous armed robbery at the same business on January 2.

They cited similarities in his voice, build and walking gait.

Detectives reviewed digital evidence and further linked the two cases. They determined the suspect fled in the same direction each time, followed by the same getaway vehicle.

Additional investigative work and surveillance led to the identification of possible suspects and the execution of a search warrant on an associated residence on February 7.

Muzio to turn himself in the same day.

When the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the US Marshall's Fugitive Apprehension Team heard that the search continued for Holmes they reached out to Fairfield police.

They had reason to believe Holmes was at a relative's apartment in San Leandro and offered to conduct surveillance at the location.

On February 14, they confirmed Holmes' presence at the residence and detained him. Holmes was arrested without incident.