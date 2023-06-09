Fairfield suspect arrested in May hit-and-run crash that left motorcyclist critically hurt

FAIRFIELD -- A 32-year-old Fairfield man was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run collision in May that left a 20-year-old motorcyclist severely injured and in critical condition.

Lester Hogan Atkinson was arrested after a search warrant was served on a Fairfield residence. Atkinson is the owner of the suspect vehicle. A firearm was also recovered from the residence.

The incident happened at about 10:50 p.m. May 31 as the victim was traveling westbound on state Highway 12 and approaching Pennsylvania Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue and approaching Highway 12.

Police said after hitting the motorcyclist, the suspect did not stop and continued westbound on Highway 12.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.