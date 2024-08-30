Man accused of threatening to shoot Fairfield middle school students

A man was arrested near a middle school campus in Fairfield on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened students as they were walking to class.

According to police, four students at Grange Middle School contacted the school's resource officer about the incident around 9:15 a.m. The students reported that the man threatened to shoot them while they were off campus.

The officer began investigating and found a man matching the suspect description driving in front of the school.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Ronnie Grisham was arrested. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on four counts of terrorist threats and one counts of resisting / obstructing a police officer.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

"We're so glad these young people knew precisely what to do and who to trust in this situation and we value our partnership with the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District that made such a swift responsible possible," police said in a statement Thursday.