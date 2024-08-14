Man arrested for allegedly stealing sports memorabilia from Fairfield store to sell online

Fairfield police arrested a 23-year-old man Sunday for allegedly stealing sports memorabilia and trying to sell it online.

Police received a call at 2:29 p.m. from an employee of a sports memorabilia store in Fairfield. The caller said store employees located several items, which were supposedly lost by a shipping company, on sale on a social media platform.

The employee told police he'd arranged a meeting to buy some of the memorabilia. When the seller arrived, the employee alerted officers, who responded to the meetup location.

Police said as they approached, several of the "lost" items were visible within the seller's vehicle.

Officers said the seller was cooperative and consented to a search of his house where they retrieved the other lost items. Police documented the items and returned them to the employee, who estimated their total value at $12,000.

Officers arrested the seller and took him to Solano County Jail.