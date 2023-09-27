Fairfield police shoot man believed to be armed near middle school

FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield said they had shot a man who was allegedly armed near a middle school campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police statement, officers were called to East Tabor Avenue near Granger Middle School after 1:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man "walking with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand."

During the encounter with the man, police said "shots were fired," but did not go into further detail into what led up to the shooting or how many shots were fired.

Police said the man sustained a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. The man received medical aid at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

As of about 2:30 p.m., police said East Tabor Avenue by the school will remain closed for several hours as officers process the scene.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.