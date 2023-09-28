Update: Man shot by Fairfield police near middle school allegedly had BB gun

FAIRFIELD -- A man shot and injured by police in Fairfield on Wednesday has been released from the hospital and was allegedly wielding a BB gun at the time of the incident, a police spokesperson said.

Scene of Fairfield officer-involved shooting CBS 13

Officers responded at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand in the 900 block of East Tabor Avenue near Grange Middle School. The reporting party said they had been walking on a trail in the area when they saw a man manipulating a handgun.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers went to the walking trail and observed a man holding what appeared to be a gun. When asked to drop his weapon, the man allegedly pointed it at the officers. A Fairfield officer then shot the man, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fairfield Police Officers seized this BB gun, designed to look like a real semi-automatic handgun, while responding to a call of a man with a handgun in Fairfield, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2023. Fairfield Police Department

An investigation revealed that the man was holding a BB gun "designed to look like a real semi-automatic handgun," a police spokesperson said Thursday.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Fairfield resident Osiris Santos. He was arrested on suspicion of felony assault on a peace officer.

The ensuing investigation shut down East Tabor Avenue east of Sunset Avenue for several hours.

Police believe that the suspect's location on the trail and his proximity to the school was merely a coincidence.

As per department policy, the officer who shot Santos has been placed on administrative leave. The department is not releasing the officer's name.