Fairfield police seek public's help identifying suspect who stole safe
FAIRFIELD -- Authorities in Fairfield on Sunday released an image of a man suspected of stealing a safe from a small business last week and asked for the public's help identifying him.
In a Facebook post Sunday morning, police said the man captured in a surveillance video still could be seen "removing a mounted safe containing cash from a small business in the 1700 block of North Texas Street."
Police said the burglary was first reported early March 5. The timestamp indicated that the image was captured at around 3:45 a.m. that morning.
Police asked that anyone who knows the man's identity or has any information about the case contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7600.
