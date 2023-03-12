Fairfield police seek public's help identifying suspect who stole safe

FAIRFIELD -- Authorities in Fairfield on Sunday released an image of a man suspected of stealing a safe from a small business last week and asked for the public's help identifying him.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, police said the man captured in a surveillance video still could be seen "removing a mounted safe containing cash from a small business in the 1700 block of North Texas Street."

Fairfield safe theft suspect Fairfield Police Department

Police said the burglary was first reported early March 5. The timestamp indicated that the image was captured at around 3:45 a.m. that morning.

Police asked that anyone who knows the man's identity or has any information about the case contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7600.