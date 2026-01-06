Watch CBS News
Fairfield police investigating shootout near Fairfield-Vacaville Train Station

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

Fairfield police said they are investigating a possible shooting near the Fairfield-Vacaville Train Station on Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m., officers received a report that two men were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the train station

Police said when officers arrived, the two men were already gone, and that officers are investigating the shooting.

There were no reports of injuries or victims, police said, and the incident only involved the two men.  

