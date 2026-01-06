Fairfield police investigating shootout near Fairfield-Vacaville Train Station
Fairfield police said they are investigating a possible shooting near the Fairfield-Vacaville Train Station on Tuesday.
Around 1 p.m., officers received a report that two men were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the train station
Police said when officers arrived, the two men were already gone, and that officers are investigating the shooting.
There were no reports of injuries or victims, police said, and the incident only involved the two men.