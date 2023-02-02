Auto burglary suspect arrested after chase on Highway 80 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A burglary suspect in Fairfield led police and California Highway Patrol officers on Interstate Highway 80 before being arrested, police announced Thursday.

Fairfield police said an off-duty sergeant was at a theater in the city at around 10:52 p.m. Monday when he saw a man burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot and fleeing in an orange SUV. Later, the sergeant informed an on-duty officer he had located the SUV in a nearby parking lot.

Once the officer arrived at the location, the SUV sped off and a chase began involving Fairfield and CHP officers heading westbound on Interstate 80, police said.

The driver at one point exited I-80 at Suisun Valley Road and drove around the Cordelia area before getting back onto I-80 heading east, nearly hitting a CHP patrol car head on, police said.

The driver was observed throwing a number of items out of the vehicle before exiting at Airbase Parkway, police said. A CHP helicopter followed the SUV during the chase and eventually tailed it to Tulip Street in a residential neighborhood just north of Air Base Parkway, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The helicopter crew directed officers to the suspect's location and he was arrested without further incident, police said. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Jaqwan Taylor of Fairfield.

Taylor was booked into Solano County Jail on charges of burglary, evading police officers, and a probation violation.