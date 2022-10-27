Fairfield police arrest suspect in armed robbery, sexual assault

Suspect in an armed robbery and sexual assault in Fairfield. Fairfield Police Department

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Fairfield police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery and sexual assault Thursday, hours after the victim reported the incident.

The suspect reported robbed the victim at gunpoint and sexually assaulted them near the 1800 block of West Texas Street around 7 a.m..

While searching for the suspect, officers made pictures available of the suspect and the car he was driving.

The police department announced the suspect was in custody minutes before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers reported that the investigation was still open, and that anyone with information should called the department at (707) 428-7600.