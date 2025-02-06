Motorcyclist killed in Fairfield crash after driver turns in front of him, police say

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in Fairfield after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction attempted a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, police said.

Fairfield police said in a Facebook post the collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of West Texas Street and First Street. The motorcyclist was heading west on West Texas Street, approaching a Circle K gas station, while a vehicle was traveling east on West Texas.

Police said the vehicle got into the center lane to make a left turn into the Circle K driveway and turned directly in front of the motorcyclist, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 63-year-old Robert McPherson.

The 68-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. After being screened for both alcohol and drugs, neither was believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The unidentified driver was not injured and no other passengers were in his vehicle.

The crash closed West Texas Street for several hours overnight between Pennsylvania Avenue and Gregory Lane. It has since reopened.