Crime

Martinez man arrested in April fatal Fairfield shooting

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

FAIRFIELD -- A 51-year-old Martinez man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting in Fairfield last month, according to police.

Richard Kline was arrested in connection with the April 21 killing of Anthony Fuimano in the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue, Fairfield police said Thursday.

Investigators in the days following the killing said that an argument had occurred before the shooting, but no other information on a motive for the killing has been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7600. 

First published on May 6, 2022 / 7:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

