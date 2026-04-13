Watch CBS News
Crime

Video captures Fairfield homeowner fighting off intruder, arrest made

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A homeowner in Fairfield armed with a shovel fought off an intruder during a confrontation caught on video, police said.

On Saturday, police released details about the incident which happened at a home on Burbank Court on April 7. Video of the incident was captured on home security cameras and has since gone viral.

Police were called to the home following a report of a man attempting to force entry into the home, which was occupied by a woman and child. The homeowner's husband, who was away from home at the time, immediately returned when he saw the suspect on surveillance video.

Before he arrived, the suspect attempted to break in by kicking in the front door. He then entered the home through a sliding glass door.

fairfield-home-invasion-041326.jpg
Surveillance footage of 30-year-old Jason Nichols, who was arrested in connection with a home invasion in Fairfield on April 7, 2026. Fairfield Police Department

While the suspect was inside the home, the homeowner confronted him, armed with a shovel. Police said a physical altercation took place, with both men suffering head injuries.

Officers found the suspect outside the home, where he was taken into custody. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jason Nichols, was taken to NorthBay Medical Center for treatment before being booked into the Solano County Jail.

"We are grateful that the family is safe and commend our officers for their swift response in bringing this dangerous situation to a safe resolution," police said in a statement.

According to jail records, Nichols was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, burglary and vandalism. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue