Video captures Fairfield homeowner fighting off intruder, arrest made

A homeowner in Fairfield armed with a shovel fought off an intruder during a confrontation caught on video, police said.

On Saturday, police released details about the incident which happened at a home on Burbank Court on April 7. Video of the incident was captured on home security cameras and has since gone viral.

Police were called to the home following a report of a man attempting to force entry into the home, which was occupied by a woman and child. The homeowner's husband, who was away from home at the time, immediately returned when he saw the suspect on surveillance video.

Before he arrived, the suspect attempted to break in by kicking in the front door. He then entered the home through a sliding glass door.

Surveillance footage of 30-year-old Jason Nichols, who was arrested in connection with a home invasion in Fairfield on April 7, 2026. Fairfield Police Department

While the suspect was inside the home, the homeowner confronted him, armed with a shovel. Police said a physical altercation took place, with both men suffering head injuries.

Officers found the suspect outside the home, where he was taken into custody. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jason Nichols, was taken to NorthBay Medical Center for treatment before being booked into the Solano County Jail.

"We are grateful that the family is safe and commend our officers for their swift response in bringing this dangerous situation to a safe resolution," police said in a statement.

According to jail records, Nichols was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, burglary and vandalism. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.