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Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on I-80 on-ramp in Fairfield

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on an on-ramp to Interstate 80 early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the Solano office of the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the westbound direction of the freeway at Manuel Campos Parkway shortly after 4:20 a.m. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the rider, a 37-year-old man, unconscious and breathing shallowly.

Firefighters arrived soon after and performed life-saving measures, but the rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:36 a.m., officers said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the rider was operating a BMW sportbike and was attempting to enter westbound I-80 from Manuel Campos Parkway. Officers said due to his speed, he failed to negotiate a curve on the on-ramp and crashed.

Authorities did not release the rider's name, pending notification of next of kin.

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