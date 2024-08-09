Watch CBS News
Fairfield police arrest Vacaville man in deadly April hit-and-run

By Tim Fang

Nearly four months after a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Fairfield, police have announced an arrest in the case.

On the morning of April 23, around 1 a.m., officers were called to the area of Air Base Parkway and Wiley Lane. Officers found the woman lying in the roadway and determined that she was struck by a car.

Paramedics were called, but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have not released the victim's name.

In an update Friday, police said they located a suspect vehicle at a home in Vacaville the next day. Over the course of several months, officers were able to collect enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant.

On Thursday, police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jaered Diago of Vacaville. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Authorities did not say when Diago would appear in court.

