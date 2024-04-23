Pedestrian killed in Fairfield hit-and-run collision

Fairfield police were looking for the person responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

A police officer was driving on Air Base Parkway near Wylie Lane around 1 a.m. when they saw a person down on the shoulder of the road.

The officer stopped to check on the person and saw they were hit by a car but saw no vehicles nearby.

Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene. Police said the department's traffic unit responded and is working to identify the vehicle that struck the victim, as well as the person who was driving it.

Air Base Parkway was shut down for several hours while the scene was processed and evidence collected. The road reopened at 7 a.m.

Anyone with information about this collision was asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7300.