Teen shot while sitting in parked car in Fairfield dies, suspect on the run

A 19-year-old man died after he was shot while sitting in a parked car in Fairfield Friday night, police said.

Fairfield police said the man was sitting in a car in a parking lot on the 1300 block of West Texas Street around 8:30 p.m. when someone approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots.

When officers arrived, they provided life-saving measures and the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect took off before they arrived. No information about the suspect was available.

Evidence "strongly suggests" the shooting was not a random act and there is no perceived threat to the public, police said.

The victim has not been identified.