Explosion blows out windows of San Francisco Richmond District home

SAN FRANCISCO -- An explosion blew out the windows of a Richmond District home Friday morning, injuring a resident and spreading debris across the neighborhood.

San Francisco fire officials said crews responded to reports of an explosion in the 600 block of 26th Avenue in the city's Richmond District at around 9:30 a.m.

Scene of a house explosion in San Francisco's Richmond District, April 28, 2023. San Francisco Fire Department

Upon arrival, crews encountered a street strewn with debris and a two-story, single-family home with damaged windows and garage doors.

One adult was rescued and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries; three additional victims were treated on scene with minor injuries and did not require transportation to a hospital.

Officials said it appeared a propone home appliance may have been the source of the blast.

"This isolated incident continues to be under investigation by the fire investigation task force," officials tweeted. "There's no threat to the general public."