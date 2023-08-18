Ex-con charged with murder, attempted murder in Oakland shootings

An Oakland man was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with two shooting incidents in the city in October 2022, prosecutors said Thursday.



Juan Lopez, 27, is facing charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of attempted murder, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.



His charges stemmed from two separate shooting incidents that occurred in Oakland on Oct. 28, 2022. The first episode took place in the 1400 block of 103rd Avenue at 7:46 p.m. According to investigators, Lopez shot a man, hitting him in the wrist and thigh.



The second incident occurred at 8:37 p.m. at Ali Baba's Bong and Clothing Shop along International Boulevard, where Lopez shot a man, identified as Pablo Garcia, multiple times. The suspect also shot a witness who tried to protect the victim, investigators said.



Garcia died at the scene while the witness was critically injured, the district attorney's office noted.



Prosecutors said Lopez faces 45 years to life in prison, plus an additional five years and four months if convicted.