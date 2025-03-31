Eviction notices from Caltrans shock San Francisco businesses

SAN FRANCISCO — Some business owners who lease property from the California Department of Transportation have been served eviction notices.

It comes after the Caltrans Inspector General issued a report raising concerns about the oversight and leasing-management practices of properties near highway structures.

Kevin Barry, owner of a more than two-decade-old steel-fabrication business, is one who's being impacted.

It's located in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood under the 280 freeway.

"It's over for me, at my age, if I have to move, it's finished," said Barry about the possibility of restarting his business elsewhere.

Barry's lot is located at the intersection of Iowa and 25th street, he planned to be there for as long as he continued working, but that changed this past December.

"Got a letter, two letters, and it was a bit of a shock to the system," said Barry about receiving the notices. "Caltrans has been good."

But things have changed for Caltrans.

"Since the November 2023 arson fire under Interstate 10 in Los Angeles, Caltrans has been thoroughly reviewing the Airspace Lease program. The internal review has already led to changes in the types of leases Caltrans will allow near highway structures. These changes align with Caltrans' continued commitment to the safety of our highway users and preservation of the State Highway System.

Caltrans is, in consultation with the State Fire Marshal and Federal Highway Administration, developing a process to allow certain exceptions under the revised airspace policy that support its priority to maintain safety and operational standards. Caltrans understands the concern some tenants have regarding the required insurance coverage and is working with tenants to identify ways to address the issue."

Those Airspace Lease Program changes led to Barry's eviction notice, but in the time he's been at the Dogpatch location, he said there's never been a fire. He removed three trailers to make it safer at Caltrans's request.

"It is fireproof the whole way around after those three buildings came down," said Barry. "There's fire extinguishers in 15 different locations."

The former Executive Director of the Dogpath and Northwest Potrero Hill Green Benefit District, Julie Christensen, said he does more than just keep his property safe.

"Kevin is our pride and joy," said Christensen of the help Kevin provides to the area. "He's like the poster child."

She said he keeps an eye on the block, including the park across the street, maintained by the Green Benefit District, the group increases city services to keep the community spaces clean.

"The businesses here are a key part of that line of defense against encampments, graffiti, trash, dumping, fires that's kind of a constant battle down here," explained Christensen about why she thinks businesses need to stay on these properties.

If Barry is forced to shut down, he'll have to terminate his employees.

Initially, he was told he would have to be out by March 31, but Caltrans has extended him a grace period, but that could run out at any time.

In their statement, they say they are working with tenants to find ways to address the issue. Barry is trying to remain optimistic that they'll find a solution.

"Hopefully, with the help of the good lor,d we'll be able to keep it going," said Barry.

Several other businesses in the area, including Urban Sports Alliance and a Taxicab company, also received eviction notices from Caltrans.

