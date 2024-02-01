Events to mark Black History Month in the Sacramento region

New exhibit at the Crocker Art Museum New exhibit at the Crocker Art Museum 03:00

SACRAMENTO - There are many ways to celebrate Black History all month long in the Capital City, from museum gallery installations and discussions to musical performances and more.

While we celebrate Black History Month in February, remember to continue to celebrate Black culture and the impact Black Americans make in our communities every month.

Here is a list of events to help you get started:

Be Inspired by African American Artists

Yuba County Library, 303 Second Street, Marysville



Friday, February 9 · 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. PST



Details

Black Heritage 5k Run/Walk

Sunday, February 11 · 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. PST



Pannell Meadowview Community Center, 2450 Meadowview Road, Sacramento



Details

Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Black History Month Mixer

Friday, Feb. 16 · 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, 1810 S Street, Sacramento

Details

Black History Month Daylong Retreat: Remembrance, Reclamation & Restoration



Saturday, February 17 · 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



First United Methodist Church, 2100 J Street, Sacramento



Details

WLS & WMBA Luncheon Celebrating Black History Month

Sequoia at the Cannery, 1601 Alhambra Boulevard, Suite 200, Sacramento



Thursday, February 22 · 12 - 1 p.m.



Details

Black Butterflies The Awakening - PART 1 FINALE SHOW



Starts on Saturday, February 24 · 3 p.m.



Rosemont High School Performing Arts Center, 9594 Kiefer Boulevard, Sacramento



Details

First Annual Black History Program

Valley Hi Community Center, 7833 Center Parkway, Sacramento



Saturday, February 24 · 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Details

Museums/Exhibits



Joyce J. Scott | Messages



Crocker Art Museum, 216 O Street, Sacramento

January 28 - June 23, 2024

Details

Black Heritage Festival

Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum, 2251 Florin Road #126, Sacramento



Saturday, February 10 · 11am - 9pm PST



Details

Black History Month Art Show 2024



Sunday, February 18 · 11 a.m. - 5pm PST

Old Sugar Mill, 35265 Willow Avenue, Clarksburg



Details

California State Archives Tour celebrating Black History Month

California State Archives, 1020 O Street - 4th Floor, Sacramento



Tuesday, February 27 · 10 a.m.- 11 a.m.



Details

Did we miss an event? Email the details to web@cbssacramento.com.