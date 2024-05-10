Equipment problem halts BART service between Richmond and MacArthur stations

BART train service on the Red line between Richmond and MacArthur stations was suspended early Friday morning due to an equipment problem, transit officials said.

Around 5:15 a.m., BART said on social media Millbrae service will be provided by a shuttle train between SFO and Millbrae stations. The transit agency said Richmond riders should seek other means to get to MacArthur station.

BART also said extra staff are at each station between Richmond and MacArthur to guide riders to bus alternatives.

AC Transit listed the routes for BART riders to take to different stations in a social media post on X.

BART riders going to:

Richmond (Lines 72M, 76)

del Norte ( 7, 72, 72M, 76)

El Cerrito Plaza (71, 72, 72M, 79)

North Berkeley (72s transfer to 52)

Berkeley (72s transfer to 52, 51B) or (6, 7, 18, 65, 67, 79, 88, F)

Ashby (7, 12, F)

MacArthur (6, 18, 57)https://t.co/wyTDai16o6 — AC Transit (@rideact) May 10, 2024

Meanwhile, the BART said the Orange line service is again running from MacArthur to Berryessa after it was also affected.